Tanker Tour: Boeing gives tour of the new KC-46 Pegasus tankers

EVERETT, Wash. (KSNW) - Earlier today we got a look inside the KC-46 before it took off from Everett, Washington.

The Boeing Company went live on Facebook with a tour of the new tanker.

"Come on inside let's have a look it's pretty cool," said Chris, the Chief Test Pilot.

A look inside the KC-46 begins with the flight deck.

"KC-46 is based on Boeings 767 airplane, you'll see the flight deck retains a lot of the same panels you'd find in a 767 airplane." said Chris.

But with a lot of new gadgets.

"You'll see we've incorporated the 15-inch glass displays like we have in the 787 airplane. This airplane also has an extensive communications suite it boasts several military communications as well as military data links," said Chris.

Boeing says the best thing about this airplane. It's a receiver and a tanker.

"With the flip of one switch, you'll see I can configure the airplane to receive full or, I can put the switch in off load the airplane configures to be a tanker and offloads fuel to a variety of receivers," said Chris.

"The life blood of the station is performed right here through the air refueling control display unit," said Sean, KC-46 Chief Room Operator.

These monitors have 3D technology. Operators wear special glasses to increase depth perception and give the operator good field view.



"So he has cameras that look out the whole backside of the aircraft, 185 degrees to allow him to monitor all the different receivers as you're moving around behind the aircraft," said Sean.

"This is going to be a great airplane for the United States Air Force and going to serve them well for the next 40 years," said Chris.

The new tanker can carry up to 54 passengers, cargo and it can be used for medevac.

