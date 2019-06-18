Task force for bullying

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A task force is coming together across Kansas to change a big problem in school districts everywhere. Bullying.

Teachers, mothers, officials, and several others gathered at Horace Good Middle School in Garden City Tuesday to discuss a plan to change bullying in schools.

“You feel helpless,” mother Mary Stephenson said.

Mother, coach and teacher Mary Stephenson has seen bullying first hand in her own home and said she is looking for change.

“We need to be doing more and we need to have a plan in place for all kids,” she said.

This is the first meeting out of five where the task force works with community towards changing policy in bullying across the state of Kansas.

The team is made up of 32 members that are from all walks of life.

Their goal is to listen to communities and formulate a policy to present to the Kansas State Board of Education.

“If any group can have a positive impact on the bullying issue, this group can get it done,” Co-chair of the bullying task force James Regier said.

And like Stephenson, it is all with the hope of bringing change.

“My hope in the near future is that my sons and other kids like him don’t have to be that victim,” she said.

The task force plans to hold four more meetings throughout Kansas before presenting a policy to the board in December.

