WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A community group tasked with recommending changes following a teen’s in-custody death finished its first meeting on Thursday after almost two hours.

This is happening while Cedric “CJ” Lofton’s dad and brother are also pushing for change.

Lofton’s family said they are heartbroken. They said each day without him is a challenge.

“It just, it hurts man. It hurts, man. We will miss him. We’re gonna miss him,” said Chad, Cedric’s dad.

“When he died, I feel like I died. He was taken way too early. Way too early, and it is sad,” said Marquan Teetz, Cedric’s brother.

Lofton’s brother said it’s his duty to speak for him since he cannot speak for himself. He didn’t touch much on the new task force. But they did meet Thursday.

The task force’s goal is to review the details of Lofton’s case go through law enforcement and foster care policies and how they may have played a role. They are also looking into using force within the juvenile intake and assessment center. Some task force members are calling for a federal review of the case.

“I think if you make all of the policy recommendations, but there are no criminal charges for those responsible, it means that this could still happen again. So I think sending a letter to the DOJ [Department of Justice] to encourage them to bring forth whatever charges or open a new investigation will be very important to getting justice for CJ specifically,” said Marquetta Atkins, a task force member with Progeny and Destination Innovation.

The task force will be meeting every Monday from now on. It will have three months until it presents recommendations to the City, County and State.