Tax assistance available for Wichita residents

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita, in partnership with the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Foundation Tax-Aide, provides free tax preparation at the Wichita neighborhood resource centers each year from February-April. Assistance is by appointment only.

Colvin Neighborhood Resource Center

2820 S. Roosevelt, Wichita, KS 67210

(316) 303-8029

Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center

2700 N. Woodland, Wichita, KS 67204

(316) 303-8042

Residents can find additional locations to receive free tax assistance by calling 2-1-1.

The Wichita Public Library is also offering the Tax Form Distribution Program, which will begin on February 1 and run through April 15. Tax form 1040 will be available at the Advanced Learning Library, 711 West 2nd St N, through the drive-up window.



The library will also have available several other popular forms pre-printed for customers who request them-either by calling ahead or just showing up at the drive-up window including K-40s, Schedule S, Kansas Instruction booklets, and Kansas Homestead forms.

If residents need any other federal or state forms, they may request additional tax forms by calling the library at (316) 261-8500. Prints cost $.10 per page.