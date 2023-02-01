WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Library locations will provide specific tax forms from Feb. 1 through April 18.
The IRS indicated that they will provide the 1040 form, 1040-SR form, Schedules 1 through 3 and 1040 instructions. Residents needing additional federal or state forms can use a public computer at any Library location to print them. Prints are 10 cents per page.
Federal forms can be found here. Kansas forms can be found here.
Residents may call the United Way of the Plains at 211 to schedule an appointment for tax preparation assistance at the location closest to them. There are also tax preparation assistance sites in Wichita that residents can call in advance to schedule appointments:
- Atwater Neighborhood Resource Center, (316) 303-8017
- Colvin Neighborhood Resource Center, (316) 303-8029
- CSJ Dear Neighbor Ministries, (316) 684-5120
- Downtown Senior Center, (316) 267-0197, Feb. 21-23 only
- Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center, (316) 303-8036
- La Familia, (316) 267-1700, March 15-16 only
- Linwood Senior Center, (316) 263-3703, Feb. 28 & March 1-2 only
- Northeast Senior Center, (316) 267-1321
- Oaklawn Senior Center, (316) 624-7545
- Orchard Park Senior Center, (316) 942-2293, Limited appointments in March
As a reminder, library staff is unable to answer tax questions or give tax advice.