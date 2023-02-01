WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Library locations will provide specific tax forms from Feb. 1 through April 18.

The IRS indicated that they will provide the 1040 form, 1040-SR form, Schedules 1 through 3 and 1040 instructions. Residents needing additional federal or state forms can use a public computer at any Library location to print them. Prints are 10 cents per page.

Federal forms can be found here. Kansas forms can be found here.

Residents may call the United Way of the Plains at 211 to schedule an appointment for tax preparation assistance at the location closest to them. There are also tax preparation assistance sites in Wichita that residents can call in advance to schedule appointments:

Atwater Neighborhood Resource Center, (316) 303-8017

Colvin Neighborhood Resource Center, (316) 303-8029

CSJ Dear Neighbor Ministries, (316) 684-5120

Downtown Senior Center, (316) 267-0197, Feb. 21-23 only

Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center, (316) 303-8036

La Familia, (316) 267-1700, March 15-16 only

Linwood Senior Center, (316) 263-3703, Feb. 28 & March 1-2 only

Northeast Senior Center, (316) 267-1321

Oaklawn Senior Center, (316) 624-7545

Orchard Park Senior Center, (316) 942-2293, Limited appointments in March

As a reminder, library staff is unable to answer tax questions or give tax advice.