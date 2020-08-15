Taylor’s Forecast: Another round of storms with cooler temps

The cold front brought storms through the overnight , but now most of that rain has died out. We will be mostly dry through the bulk of the day with the exception of a sporadic shower or storm most likely near the Oklahoma/Kansas state line or out west. Our central and northern counties will miss out and probably see a good amount of sunshine.

Highs today will be in the 80s for most. It will be a little warmer the farther south you live.

Today will start out with winds from the north but will switch to south later in the day. This will help to bring warmer air out west which will help to spark up more storms later today.

Storms will be more widespread early in the day tomorrow.

We have a Slight Risk for the potential for large hail and strong wind gusts.

There is a small area that includes portions of southwest Nebraska, northwest Kansas and the northeastern side of Colorado for a slim chance of a tornado. This will turn into more widespread rain early in the day on Sunday.

Several more systems will pass through this week, but temperatures still seem to trend on the cooler side, relatively speaking. We will be in the 80s until about Thursday or Friday when we slowly creep back to the 90s.