Taylor’s Forecast: Bitterly cold today, expect warmer weather for the weekend

Many of us woke up with snow on the ground this morning. Snowfall totals have ranged from 1-3 inches across the state. This could make for some slick side roads, bridges, and overpasses. The clouds will move out with snow this afternoon. Temperatures will warm right around freezing for most this afternoon.

Warmer weather is expected tomorrow, as a high pressure system works it way south today. Winds will switch southerly overnight and we will warm to the upper 40s tomorrow. This is about average for this time of the year. The warm up will continue through the weekend, but the next system is on the horizon. Temperatures will be warm enough that only rain is expected on Sunday, but snow may be more likely overnight.