Taylor’s Forecast: Comfortable conditions until the rain returns later this week

A sunny day is on tap for most of us. A few leftover clouds from the system yesterday can’t be ruled out and could cool temps if they linger. Most of us will reach the mid to upper 70s.

High pressure from a ridge out west is taking over later today so more sunny and dry conditions will be expected.

This calm and quiet trend will continue through Tuesday and temperatures will slowly warm back up to the upper 70s and low 80s.

The next chance for rain will kickoff another unsettled pattern on Wednesday. Chances remain slim as of now. We will continue to update the late week shower and storm outlook as the system approaches.

Shower and storm chances increase on Thursday. This will only be the beginning of a rather active pattern.

Rain chances and warmer weather will continue through next weekend.