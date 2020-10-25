Taylor’s Forecast: Wintry start to the work week with snow and extreme cold in the forecast

Temperatures are ranging from the 20s to 40s this morning. Northerly winds will bring cool temperatures today. We will not warm much. Highs will be in the 20s to 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

Snow is approaching our southern Nebraska counties right now.

This will start out with a wintry mix and transition into snow as the system progresses into the state.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of our viewing area from 7 am this morning to 7 pm tomorrow.

Widespread showers are more likely later today. The farther south and east you live, the more likely this is to become sleet, ice, or rain.

Upwards of 5” of snow with locally higher amounts is likely up north and only a trace to an inch for our southcentral counties.

Northerly winds could get breezy at times overnight tonight into Monday. This system will still be tracking through the state tomorrow, so the Monday morning commute could be a slick one.

Extremely cold temperatures to near record numbers will follow on Monday to start the work week. Highs will range from the teens to the 30s on Monday and Tuesday with overnight lows in the single digits in some places up north. This means that wind chills can easily dip below 0.

We slowly warm through the end of the work week but we are still about ten degrees below normal. An active pattern will keep another shower chance during the work week.