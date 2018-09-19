Teachers receive school supplies thanks to Credit Union of America program
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - On Tuesday, several teachers in the area received free schools supplies.
It is thanks to Credit Union of America's Project Teacher
Nearly 200 boxes were filled with tons of supplies from pencils to scissors.
Each box had enough supplies for a classroom of 30 students.
"There's a huge need in our community for resources in the classroom. We're just a month into the school year, teachers are already in need of school supplies," said Terry Johnson, Director of Project Teacher.
Project Teacher has been around about four years.
