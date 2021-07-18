“Teaching kids pool environment rules could safe their lives”: Certified swimming instructors react to local drownings

WICHITA,Kan. (KSNW)– In one week, two lives cut short. A toddler and a teenager both drowned at home swimming pools. One, a fifteen-year-old girl from Newton and a three-year-old boy from Las Vegas. The CDC says drowning is a leading cause of death in children.

More kids between the age of one and four die from drowning than any other cause except birth defects. In that age group, most of those fatal drownings are at home pools.

Today, KSN News talked with two certified swimming instructors who are stressing awareness to hopefully prevent tragedies. Emily Mcvay, says it’s essential for parents to understand the importance of keeping their kids safe when they are around water.



“I think the most important thing to know is that you always have to approach water with caution,” said Director of Wichita Swim club, Emily Mcvay.



Mcvay says it’s never too early to start teaching kids the rules of a pool environment.

“Regardless of if it’s a pool or a lake but again knowing how to respond,” said Mcvay.

“Teenagers roughhouse so much and they don’t realize that wrestling in the water is so much more dangerous than wrestling outside the water,” said Certified Swimming Instructor, Caysi Sykes.



Sykes says it only takes a couple of second for someone to drown and the scary part of it is sometimes people may not notice it.



“A lot of parents don’t realize that when their kids go under it’s not loud it’s quite and very fast… Their mouth could be open, and they could fill lungs with water and not come back up,” said Sykes.



So, whether you are at the pool, lake, or creek with your kids. Making sure there is always a designated adult supervising them can help avoid a drowning.



Both instructors tell me they have seen an uptick of participants coming in for swimming lessons. For more information on that or how to get involved you can visit this page.