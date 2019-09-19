Teachman’s Take: The door is now open to unsettled conditions through the weekend.

If you like the warm weather, then make sure you get outside this evening because milder weather is on the horizon. Many rounds of rain are expected as well through the weekend. The first round happens this evening out west.

Most of these should stay below severe thresholds, but a stronger storm or two could have small hail and gusty winds associated with it. As the sun sets, the storms will dissipate.

Rain will arrive from two places on Friday. Showers from the remnants of Imelda will approach eastern Kansas from the south. And a disturbance from eastern Colorado will bring storms to the western side of Kansas.

This will move out by Friday night, but we’re not finished with the rain just yet.

The cold front will slice the state on Saturday. Storms that develop ahead of it will be capable of large hail and damaging winds. Heavy rainfall and frequent lightning are likely.

Lows overnight will be muggy in the 60s.

Highs tomorrow will be drastically different from today. We will only reach the high 70s and low 80s.

It will warm slightly over the weekend and into next week. Once rain departs on Sunday, the next round gears up for Monday night into Tuesday.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman