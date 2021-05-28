Teen calls Liberal police to protect siblings during mother’s DUI drive

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – The Liberal Police Department said a 14-year-old boy called 911 on Wednesday to report his mother’s DUI while he and his siblings were riding in the car.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. Police responded to N. Pershing Ave. in reference to a 911 hang-up.

Liberal police said in a news release that a 31-year-old woman driving a Ford Explorer was under the influence of alcohol. Her oldest child became scared for himself and his siblings. Police said he reached over, put the Explorer in neutral, steered it to the side of the road and called 911.

The mother was arrested and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence, aggravated child endangerment and intimidation of a victim.

