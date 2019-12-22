Teen car crash survivor pays it forward through blood drive event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In a chain of reactions, a car crash survivor is paying it forward in the form of a blood drive.

“I would have never thought my daughter would need a blood transfusion at her age, and not only did she need one but she needed several,” said Katie’s mom Kendra Kanga.

Katie Kanaga, a Mulvane High School Student, was in a car collision on Oct. 26, 2019, where she sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Kanaga had to go through multiple surgeries during the early days of her treatment some of which required blood transfusions.

“The importance of donating blood really became apparent to our family not only through Rob’s line of work, as being Wichita firefighter,” said Katie’s mom Kendra Kanaga. “But dealing with this just with our family and we’re appreciative that people have donated in the past to provide her what she needed,” she said.

Today, a blood drive was held in her honor at the Wichita Fire Department on 4746 E 31 St. south.

“To be able to give back with the Battle of the Badges is important to our family,” said Kendra Kanaga.

In collaborations with the Red Cross and other coordinators, Katie and her family were able to pay it forward at the Battle of the Badges event.

LATEST STORIES: