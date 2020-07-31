Teen charged in connection to death of AutoZone employee

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – 18-year-old Lamontae Donae Lucas, 18, of Wichita has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree Friday. Lucas was booked into jail Wednesday on suspicion in connection to the shooting death of Nick Blue.

The victim, 40-year-old Nick Blue, was found shot to death at his workplace, the AutoZone at 910 S. Oliver, Sunday night.

The business was still open at the time of the Sunday shooting. Police say their investigation revealed that Lucas entered the store with the intent to rob it. During that time, they say Lucas shot Blue one time and then fled. Two other employees were in the building, one in the stockroom, one in the basement. They told police they did not see or hear anything at the front of the store. They called 911 when they found Blue’s body.

Lucas’ bond is set at $250,000. His next court appearance is Aug. 13.

