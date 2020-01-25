Teen critically injured in East Wichita Friday evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KSN) – A Wichita teenager was critically injured Friday evening after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street at Kellogg and 143rd St. East.

According to Lt. Benjamin Blick with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department, around 8:30pm Friday, they received a call of a juvenile male getting struck in eastbound traffic at Kellogg and 143rd St. E.

There was another juvenile male with the injured teen who was not struck. Deputies are interviewing him to gather more details on what transpired.

Deputies are also interviewing the driver of the vehicle that struck the injured teen.

Lt. Blick said the teens were apparently crossing the street and walking against the moving traffic when one of them was struck.

The injured teen was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.