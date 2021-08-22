Teenager drowns after driving into pond in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old teenage driver died this weekend after crashing a truck into a pond near NW 30th St. and NW River Valley Rd.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says the truck went into a pond late Friday or early Saturday. Another juvenile was able to escape. The driver was unable to swim and disappeared in the water.

An extensive search was conducted by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office along with aircraft from the Kansas Highway Patrol, El Dorado fire, divers from the Augusta Dept. of Safety, Potwin fire, and search and rescue K-9 teams.

The body was recovered on Sunday. Police say the teen drowned at the scene. The name of the teen will be released at a later time.

Both the driver and passenger are residents of the Potwin area.