Teen dies from injuries after auto collision near Goddard

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Madisen Carr, 19-years-old of Goddard, was critically injured after a car and truck collision on U.S. Highway 54 and 215th Street West near Goddard.

It happened just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. Carr died at St. Francis Hospital days later.

The young woman was northbound on 215th Street West when she went through a stop sign. Her vehicle was struck by a semi carrying a cattle trailer traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 54.

Carr’s 1994 Mercury Sable was pushed into a cedar tree west of the intersection. She was taken to Via Christi St. Francis with critical injuries. The driver of the truck did not seem to suffer injuries, and it is unknown if he also sought medical attention.