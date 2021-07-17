Teen drowns in Harvey County

HARVEY COUNTY, Kansas (KSNW) — Authorities say a 15-year-old girl died Friday night after an accidental drowning in rural Harvey County just after 9:30. They say the girl was swimming in a pool at a home on the 10000 block of E. First St.

She was the only person in the pool at the time, according to officials.

Another person at the home found the teen in the pool and called 911. When emergency crews arrived they transported the teen to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

