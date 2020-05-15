Teen ejected following high-speed chase in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A teen was ejected following a high-speed chase and crash early Friday.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the 9000 block of North Kansas Highway 61 in Reno County. Deputies attempted to stop a Pontiac G6 for driving 112 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office says the driver refused to stop. However, stop sticks were used, and the teen eventually exited the road, struck a fence, and a powerline.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle overturned multiple times, and the driver was ejected. The driver was identified as 19-year-old Gabriel Mackay. Mackay was transported by EMS. He was not wearing his seatbelt.

The Kansas Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation.

