WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A teenager is facing charges after police say he is suspected of killing another teen in 2017.

Jeremiah Tate is charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of 19-year-old Nakari Moore.

Police say Moore was paying a bill at a cell phone store. When he was leaving, they say Tate fired several shots into Moore’s car, killing him.

Tate is being held on a $50 million bond.