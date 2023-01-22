WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A teen girl was shot in southeast Wichita overnight.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), at 2:26 a.m., officers were flagged down near the intersection of Oliver and E. Lincoln St in reference to a shooting.

The WPD said officers learned there was a 17-year-old girl who had been shot and was in the 4900 block of E. Harry St.

When officers arrived, they found the girl with a gunshot wound to her leg. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers said they learned that the girl was in a car with two men, a 20-year-old and a 28-year-old when a white Ford sedan pulled up next to them. A passenger of the white Ford sedan threatened the girl and two men with a handgun. As they drove away from the white Ford sedan, they heard three to five shots near E. Harry St and Oliver.

Police said the girl was shot, as well as the car she was in.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers are 316-267-2111.