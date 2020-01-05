Teen hospitalized following shooting at Maize house party

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – A teenager is recovering after a shooting outside a house party early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a shooting in the 7300 block of Hidden Acres Street near North 53rd and Ridge Road just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Law enforcement officials say what was intended to be a small house party grew out of hand, prompting the host to ask the group to disperse and end the party. That is when, police say, a fight broke out on the street near the residence and shots where fired.

Several shots were fired with one 16-year-old boy, allegedly uninvolved with the altercation, shot in the leg. The teen was taken to the hospital with potentially critical injuries.

At least a couple of vehicles were shot at as well.

Police say they do not have a suspect in custody at this time. The party hosts say they didn’t know the suspect involved but think someone else at the party may.

The investigation is ongoing. A lot of information is being shared on social media. If you have any information regarding this case, call police or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

