Teen identified in deadly Shawnee County head-on crash

Local

by: KSNT-TV

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver killed in a Friday morning head-on crash north of Topeka.

Hannah L. Blick, 18, of Valley Falls, crossed over from the eastbound lane in the 1600 block of Northeast 46th Street into the westbound lane, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Her Pontiac Grand Am struck a Chevy Traverse in the westbound lane around 1:30 a.m. First responders reported Blick had serious injuries, and after an ambulance took her to a local hospital, she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Chevy Traverse had minor injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to the office.

