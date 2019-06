WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – A teenager is in a Wichita hospital after a farm accident on Tuesday. It happened around 5 p.m. in the 14000 block of 112th Road.

Fire officials tell KSN News that the 18-year-old man fell 25 feet from a grain bin and possible hit something on the way down.

The man was responsive when emergency crews arrived. He was transported to a Wichita hospital by EagleMed.