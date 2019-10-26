Teen injured in Saline County crash

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Salina teen has been taken to the hospital with serious injury following a crash.

It happened Friday evening just after 6:40 p.m. on westbound Kansas Highway 4 at Simpson Road in Saline County.

Two vehicles were traveling westbound on Kansas Highway 4 when a Chevy Cobalt slowed down for a tractor.

The 16-year-old driver of a Honda Accord failed to slow down and struck the rear of the Cobalt.

The teen driver of the Accord was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injury.

The driver that was rear-ended did not suffer any apparent injury. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

LATEST STORIES: