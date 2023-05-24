WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A teenager has been killed in a single-car crash south of Wichita Tuesday night.

According to Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Matthew Lynch, they received a call around 11:45 p.m. for the report of a crash near the intersection of East 39th Street South and South Rock Road.

Upon arrival, Lynch says first responders located a vehicle in a heavily wooded area on the east side of South Rock Road. They also found a 16-year-old boy, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Lynch said the teen was initially found by his family.

An investigation is ongoing to try and figure out what was going on that caused the boy to leave the roadway.

“We do have our accident reconstruction team on scene to assist with some of the investigation,” Lynch said. “I’m not sure if he was ejected or not. I believe that he was.”

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.