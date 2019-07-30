Teen dies when ATV overturns in northeast Kansas

ATCHISON, Kan. (KSNW) – A 19-year-old woman died when an ATV overturned Monday in Atchison County.

It happened in the 13000 block of 214th Road around 6 p.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the driver of the ATV lost control. It entered the ditch and overturned several times.

The driver, Jentri Lynn Fowler of Cummings, was transported to the hospital. She was pronounced dead.

Two passengers, 18-year-old Jaycee Ernzen of Cummings and 20-year-old Ashley Pieper of Lancaster, were transported to area hospitals for their injuries.

A third passenger, 19-year-old Caden McAfee of Valley Falls, wasn’t injured.

None of the four people on the ATV was wearing a safety restraint.