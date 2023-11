WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An officer who was directing traffic was injured after being struck Wednesday in Thomas County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said it happened around 5:30 p.m. on Kansas Highway 25, about six miles north of Interstate 70.

The KHP says a Jeep Compass driven by an Atwood teen struck the officer, identified as 24-year-old Cody S. Collins. The teen pulled over after the incident.

Collins was taken to Citizens Medical Center to be checked out for possible injuries.