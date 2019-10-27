Teen survives being pinned in vehicle after Derby car crash

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman is in the hospital with severe injuries following a crash in Derby over the weekend.
County deputies say an 18-year-old woman was pinned inside her vehicle following a single car crash near East 87th Street South and Webb Road around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Deputies say speed may have been a factor but are continuing to investigate.
