Teen survives being pinned in vehicle after Derby car crash

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
police-lights-file_272151

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman is in the hospital with severe injuries following a crash in Derby over the weekend.

County deputies say an 18-year-old woman was pinned inside her vehicle following a single car crash near East 87th Street South and Webb Road around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say speed may have been a factor but are continuing to investigate.

