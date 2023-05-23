WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three Wichita teenage boys, ages 16-17, were arrested after vandalizing several train cars at a Wichita museum.

The Great Plains Transportation Museum, 700 E. Douglas, says on Saturday around 8 p.m., vandals gained access to the museum equipment display next to the Union Station Platform level in Old Town, causing at least $10,000 in damage to a locomotive, passenger car, two cabooses and a converted passenger car used as a repair and fabrication shop.

Wichita police found the suspects using video from a camera that operates nonstop.

The teens were arrested on suspicion of burglary, criminal damage to property, and trespass.

“We apologize to those coming to view the museum displays,” explained GPTM President John Deck. “Our resources are largely allocated to existing preservation projects, such as the completion of a working locomotive and fully restored wooden caboose, so it may take several months to repair damage done by the vandals.”