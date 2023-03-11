WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol released the name of a teenager who was killed in a crash in Harvey County on Friday.

The KHP said Lillyan Koehn, 19, of Wichita, was driving southbound on Kansas Highway 15 when she overcorrected her vehicle to the left, colliding with an SUV heading northbound.

The cars collided in the ditch. Koehn was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the SUV, a 40-year-old woman from Newton, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle.