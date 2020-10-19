Teenager in custody after causing damage to a business, covering himself in ranch dressing, and crashing car

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded a disturbance call around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at Petro Deli in north Topeka.

When deputies got there, they found a naked 17-year-old man who was under the influence of a substance. The teenager had covered himself in ranch dressing, damaged property inside the business, and then ran outside and drove off.

The 17-year-old did not make it that far as he crashed into a nearby pillar. Deputies took him into custody and to a local hospital where he was later released to his parents.

No injuries were reported. Deputies are investigating any criminal aspects of the incident now.

LATEST STORIES: