Teenager injured in east Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a shooting call in the 2500 block of west 18th Street North Wednesday. The call came in shortly after 6 p.m.
Police say a 15-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital as a result of the shooting. She is said to have been in surgery and is listed in stable condition.
Officers are at the site of the shooting investigating and interviewing witnesses.
