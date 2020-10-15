Teenager injured in east Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a shooting call in the 2500 block of west 18th Street North Wednesday. The call came in shortly after 6 p.m.

Police say a 15-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital as a result of the shooting. She is said to have been in surgery and is listed in stable condition.

Officers are at the site of the shooting investigating and interviewing witnesses.

