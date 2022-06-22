RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Minnesota man and Oklahoma teenager were injured in a glider crash in Reno County on Wednesday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Logs say that a 2000 L-23 Super Blanik glider was making a turn towards the runway at the Sunflower Ero Drome Airport around 11:30 a.m., when it lost control and crashed into a field.

KHP says the teenager, a 15-year-old, was a student pilot. He and a 71-year-old Minnesota man were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The glider was removed by the Civil Air Patrol.