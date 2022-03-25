RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old Hutchinson man was killed in a car crash in Reno County on Friday afternoon.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office says that around 2:53 p.m. on Friday, deputies and emergency services responded to the intersection of 56th Ave. and Halstead Rd. for an injury accident.

A gray 1988 Chevrolet pickup, which was operated by the 18-year-old, was heading northbound on Halstead Rd. when he failed to yield at the stop sign, crashing into a 2018 GMC Yukon driven by a 40-year-old Hutchinson female.

The 18-year-old man was ejected from the vehicle due to the impact.

EMS treated and transported the man to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Yukon and her passenger were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The accident is still under investigation.