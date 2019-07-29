Teens practice application development and apply life skills at Teen Hackathon

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Teenagers practiced application development and technology skills with tech experts in an event called the Teen Hackathon.

The teens will make their own digital creations and be judged by an expert panel. But, the real prizes are the life skills teens got to practice.

“In this hackathon, I got the opportunity to use all of what I learned in a very short amount of time,” said youth participant Abir Haque. “And then, present a project and say ‘Hey, I did this! We all did this, in one and a half days.”

The program was put on through a grant from Google.

