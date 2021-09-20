Ten injured in three-vehicle crash in Greenwood County

EUREKA, Kan. (KSNW) — An investigation continues into a southeastern Kansas crash that left 10 people injured, including five children.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the accident happened Sunday evening in Greenwood County when a Dodge Caravan crossed the center line on U.S. Highway 400 and struck a semi, then a Hyundai.

The 40-year-old driver of the Caravan from Wichita was hospitalized with serious injuries. Another adult in the van and five children suffered minor injuries.

Minor injuries were also reported for the 19-year-old driver of the Hyundai and two 18-year-old passengers. The semi driver was unhurt.

