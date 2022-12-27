WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s been over a week without power for some Wichitans at Brentwood Apartments.

One tenant, who asked to not be identified, said they feel homeless because they can’t stay in their apartment. They want to see something done about the issue.

“Imagine you go to work, and you come home, and you have no power,” said Katrina Woods, who knows multiple people living at Brentwood Apartments dealing with no power.

One tenant said some are staying in a hotel, and others are staying at home, but they have been unable to get in touch with the apartment complex.

“They are still expecting us to pay rent at a place that is inhabitable right now,” said one resident without power at Brentwood Apartments.

“On Dec. 19, a fire inside the electrical room at Brentwood Apartments on 6602 E Harry St in Wichita damaged equipment that serves as the connection point between the apartment’s electrical system and Evergy. It is the responsibility of the complex to repair and have their equipment inspected before Evergy can safely restore electrical service to the meters for those apartments,” said Andrew Baker, Evergy senior communications manager.

This has left eight units without power.

“I was talking to one on the phone, and she said she is well over 65. That’s not right,” said Woods.

“This is no condition for anybody to be living in, especially in this type of weather,” said one resident without power at Brentwood Apartments.

KSN News called Brentwood Apartments, and when asked about the situation, the woman told us the complex had no comment.

“The office is not open for them to go there, and that is normal for that building. The office is never open,” said Woods.

KSN News contacted the Wichita mayor to see what could be done.

“Sadly, at the city level, we don’t have a legal mechanism to follow to enforce the state laws, which are the tenant laws and landlord laws,” said Mayor Brandon Whipple.

Tenants said they just want the power back on.

“Treat humans like humans,” said Woods.

As of Tuesday afternoon, tenants said the power was still out.