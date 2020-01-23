Tennessee man hurt in officer-involved shooting recovering

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say a Kansas sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a fleeing motorist after he attempted to carjack another vehicle when two of his tires were flattened.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation identified the man Wednesday as 42-year-old Timothy Kellebrew, of Ashland City, Tennessee.

The KBI says in a news release that a Ness County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Kellebrew Tuesday east of Ness City because he was driving a pickup that matched the description of one used in an armed robbery of a Dollar General store about 30 miles away in Dighton.

Kellebrew was in fair condition Wednesday.

