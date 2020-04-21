Tennessee pop-up seller of counterfeit Chiefs merchandise banned from doing business in Kansas

An exterior view of the eastern face of Arrowhead Stadium. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Tennessee man who sold counterfeit Kansas City Chiefs and Super Bowl LIV merchandise at pop-up tents is banned from doing business in Kansas, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Philip Colwell Jr., of McKenzie, Tennessee, d/b/a Novelties by Jr., was permanently banned from doing business, including operating as a door-to-door salesman, in the state.

A judge on Monday approved the default judgment in Shawnee County District Court after Colwell failed to respond to a lawsuit the attorney general filed against him. Colwell was also ordered to pay $30,000 in civil penalties plus the cost of the attorney general’s investigation.

Schmidt accused Colwell of selling counterfeit Kansas City Chiefs and Super Bowl LIV merchandise in days surrounding Super Bowl Sunday, which was February 2. The sales in Topeka were at pop-up tents and failed to comply with Kansas consumer-protection laws. The lawsuit was filed as part of a coordinated enforcement action in partnership with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Kansas Department of Revenue and Topeka Police Department.

The attorney general said one additional lawsuit against two other pop-up sellers remains pending.

