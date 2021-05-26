Tennessee woman killed after van, semi crash in Chase County

CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 39-year-old woman died in crash Tuesday night in Chase County. The crash happened before 10 p.m. on U.S. 50 east of Strong City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol report said a 2010 Dodge Caravan driven by Ashley M. Stephens of Paris, Tennessee, was westbound on the highway. She failed to stay in the lane, crossed the center line and struck a semi.

Stephens was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi and a passenger, both from Kentucky, were not injured in the crash.