Tense moments Monday as a wildfire threatens Reno County family’s home again

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Wayne Calvert lost his home in Reno County to a wildfire back in 2017. On Monday, another fire fueled by high wind threatened his new home near 95th and Plum.

“Came around the corner and a wall of fire. Right there, it just happened that fast.”

His new home is still standing thanks to a garden hose.

“He’s just like, ‘oh, the fire is in our yard.’ And I’m out there with a garden hose. I said what are you doing?” said Katrina Calvert.

The garden hose was able to provide a barrier for the home until firefighters arrived.

“The smoke, you just couldn’t see, and you couldn’t breathe, and you just had to move where you could get back out of the way,” Wayne added.

Wayne is now thanking the fire crews for saving his home. Eventually, he plans for even a bigger rock garden to buffer the home if a fire threatens again.