Testimony wraps up in Breitenbach trial Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The defense and prosecution have wrapped up their cases and closing arguments are expected to happen in the case Corbin Breitenbach Thursday afternoon.

Breitenbach is accused of breaking into an apartment and sexually assaulting a 7-year-old Wichita girl back in June of 2017.

Breitenbach, who is representing himself, questioned the DNA testing process. He also was able to question his then-girlfriend at the time of the incident against the 7-year-old girl occurred. Breitenbach and his girlfriend had just arrived home from a bar. She had picked him up after 1 a.m. He then went for a jog. She said he appeared sweaty when he returned, but she believed it was from his run.

"You said you wanted to go for a run. Run some of it off. Nothing unusual. I mean I know you are real in shape. I know you like to exercise. So that wasn't a red flag at all."

Breitenbach also apologized for tantrum he threw in court in on Wednesday.

The jury will likely begin deliberating a verdict today.

The jury will likely begin deliberating a verdict today.




