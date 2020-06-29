Testing to determine whether Kansas carp are dying of herpes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — State wildlife and parks staff are collecting and testing samples from fish carcasses to determine whether a koi herpes virus is behind fish kills in at least two Kansas lakes.

Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, staff say they have confirmed die-offs at Pomona Reservoir in Osage County and Hillsdale Reservoir in Miami County.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that common carp are the only species that appear to be affected, leading staff to believe that the koi herpes virus is the cause.

The virus has no effect on other species, including humans.

