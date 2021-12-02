Teenager dies after car crashes into semi-truck in Harper County

HARPER, Kan. (KSNT) – A teenage boy from Texas died Wednesday in a car crash in Kansas. His car hit a semi-truck a couple of miles north of Harper.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at 12:39 p.m. a Nissan Altima was traveling south on K14 when the right tire dropped off the west edge of the road.

The Nissan came back on the road before cutting across the southbound lane and into the northbound lane where it crashed into a Kenworth semi-truck.

The driver of the Nissan Altima, a 17-year-old male, has been identified as Thomas Morgan Burel of McKinney, Texas. He was not wearing a seat belt according to the KHP. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.