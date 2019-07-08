Texas man pleads guilty to two counts of first-degree murder of Wichita couple

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Two pleaded guilty to crimes in connection with the July 2018 deaths of Alfred “Sonny” Carpenter and Pauline Carpenter, both of Wichita, today.

Rusty Lee Frasier, 36, of Aransas Pass, Texas, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree premeditated murder in Barton County District Court. Thomas Donald Drake, 32, of Van Buren, Arkansas, pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing apprehension. A judge accepted the pleas in both cases. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled in either case.

In May, Christine M. Tenney, 39, of La Marque, Texas, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery and one count of obstructing apprehension in the case. In March, Michael Fowler, Jr., 54, of Sarasota, Florida, pleaded guilty to two counts of first degree murder and one count of theft in the case. Sentencing remains pending in both cases.

The cases were investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation; Van Buren, Arkansas Police Department; and the Crawford County, Arkansas, Sheriff’s Office.