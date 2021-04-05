Texas man sentenced to 3 years in fatal Kansas crash

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A Texas man has been sentenced to three years and two months in prison in a deadly Kansas crash.

The Hutchinson News reports that Benjamin Buzzini also was ordered Friday to pay about $2,090 in restitution.

He pleaded no contest in January to involuntary manslaughter resulting from driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol in the April 2017 crash that killed Stephanie Futral, of Wichita.

A state trooper testified at the preliminary hearing that the sport utility had been traveling at a speed of 150 mph just seconds before it began to roll near South Hutchinson.