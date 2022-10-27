WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Twenty-nine Texas Roadhouse meat cutters from Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma gathered at the Wichita Ice Center on Thursday to compete in the first round of the Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge.

Texas Roadhouse Managing Partner Kyle Hauber says the competition is “for them [meat cutters] to come and compete against each other, really show off their skills.”

Each meat cutter received 30-40 pounds of beef, consisting of one sirloin, one filet and one rib-eye to cut. The Wichita Ice Center was kept at 38 degrees to ensure the best, freshest quality meat.

Each meat cutter was judged on their quality, yield and speed.

The best meat cutters, who yielded the most steaks with the highest quality cut in the least amount of time, will advance to the semifinals. From there, the meat cutters will compete for the 2022 National Competition and the title of “Meat Cutter of the Year” and a grand prize of $25,000.

“It’s really an art,” Texas Roadhouse Product Coach John Head said. “We host this annual competition to celebrate our professional meat cutters. We love our people, and our meat-cutting program is one way we show appreciation and reward their hard work and dedication.”

According to Texas Roadhouse, meat cutters are responsible for hand-cutting about $1 million worth of meat every year on average to Texas Roadhouse customers.