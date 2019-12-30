Textron Aviation: Cessna SkyCourier development program in Plant 3 appears to not be impacted

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Textron Aviation tells KSN News that the Cessna SkyCourier program in Plant 3 appears to have not been impacted in Friday’s explosion that injured 15 people. Right now, one person remains hospitalized.

A spokesperson for Textron said their priorities include the care and support of injured employees. They also said they are working to determine the structural integrity of the building, ensuring the safety and security of our employees and response team personnel.

The company has appointed vendors to assist with the cleanup. Right now, the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

